Justice for Animals: High Court Takes Up Plea on Sexual Crimes

The Delhi High Court is set to hear a crucial plea in July focused on criminalizing sexual crimes against animals. This legal action, spearheaded by the Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations (FIAPO), urgently calls for the reinstatement of specific laws to protect animals from sexual violence.

Previously, Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code criminalized unnatural sexual offences. Its repeal, celebrated in the landmark Supreme Court case that decriminalized consensual same-sex relationships, left a legal gap concerning the protection of animals against sexual abuse.

Highlighting distressing incidents in Delhi and Coimbatore, the petition seeks to reinstate the law to ensure justice for animals. FIAPO CEO Bharati Ramachandran emphasized the vulnerability of animals, urging for their legal protection and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)