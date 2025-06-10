Odisha's Bold Leap into Governance: BJP's Promise and Progress in One Year

Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi celebrated the first anniversary of the BJP's state government, emphasizing the fulfillment of over half of the 21 promises made before the 2024 elections. Majhi, steadfast in his commitment to combat corruption, assured citizens that his simple demeanor was not a weakness.

At a press conference, Majhi defended his administration's track record, referencing the recent arrest of a senior IAS officer as a testament to their anti-corruption efforts. He vowed that no corrupt individual would evade justice, reinforcing a zero-tolerance stance.

The Chief Minister also announced significant policy achievements, such as implementing SEBC student reservations and improved public access to governance. He criticized his predecessor's failures and committed to extensive developments, claiming Odisha would rank among the nation's top five states economically by 2036.

(With inputs from agencies.)