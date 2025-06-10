South Africa Joins FOCAC Talks in China to Deepen China-Africa Cooperation

South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, has embarked on a diplomatic mission to Changsha, Hunan Province, China, where he is attending the Ministerial Coordination Meeting of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC). This crucial meeting is focused on ensuring the effective implementation of key agreements made during the 2024 FOCAC Summit in Beijing, while also celebrating the 25th anniversary of the FOCAC platform.

Founded in 2000, FOCAC has become the cornerstone of Africa-China relations, facilitating dialogue, economic cooperation, and mutual development based on principles of equality, respect, and shared growth.

“Our participation reflects our strategic priority to strengthen bilateral and multilateral relations within this important framework,” said Minister Lamola.

FOCAC 2025–2027 Action Plan: A Blueprint for Progress

One of the central goals of this week's coordination meeting is to put into motion the FOCAC Action Plan for 2025–2027, which identifies 10 core areas of cooperation aimed at advancing industrialisation, trade, infrastructure, agriculture, and people-to-people exchanges between China and African nations.

The 10 areas of focus include:

Trade Prosperity – Enhancing bilateral trade volumes and market access Industrial Chain Cooperation – Strengthening manufacturing and value-addition in Africa Connectivity Projects – Promoting infrastructure, transportation, and digital links Development Collaboration – Joint efforts in poverty reduction and education Green Development – Renewable energy, climate change, and environmental sustainability Digital Innovation – Technology transfers and smart economy initiatives Public Health Cooperation – Medical aid, pandemic response, and health systems strengthening Cultural and Educational Exchanges – Youth development and academic collaboration Peace and Security – Capacity building in governance and conflict prevention Global Development Engagement – Alignment with global development agendas like the SDGs

These strategic priorities reflect an evolution of the Africa-China relationship from one focused on aid and infrastructure to a deeper, more integrated partnership centered on innovation, sustainability, and shared economic growth.

Bilateral Agreements Gained Momentum in 2024

The 2024 FOCAC Summit, held in Beijing, resulted in the signing of several bilateral agreements between African countries and China. These agreements touched on:

Modernising agriculture

Industrial park development

Digital infrastructure

Technological innovation

Export facilitation

For South Africa, the summit created renewed momentum for advancing export opportunities, investment cooperation, and industrial partnerships with China — one of its largest trade partners.

South Africa Showcases at China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo (CAETE)

Immediately following the ministerial meeting, the 4th China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo (CAETE) will take place from 12–15 June 2025 in Changsha. The expo serves as a powerful platform for building new trade and investment links between African producers and Chinese buyers.

Twenty South African companies will participate in the expo, displaying a variety of products and services with the goal of increasing South African exports to China. Key sectors represented include:

Agro-processing

Wine and beverages

Automotive components

Textiles and fashion

Minerals and mining technologies

These exhibitors will also engage with Chinese importers, investors, and policymakers to explore partnerships, joint ventures, and distribution agreements.

25 Years of FOCAC: A Milestone in Africa-China Relations

This year’s events mark the 25th anniversary of FOCAC, offering an opportunity to reflect on the platform’s impact. Over the past two and a half decades, FOCAC has facilitated:

Over $150 billion in Chinese investment across African countries

Construction of roads, ports, power plants, and industrial zones

Development assistance in healthcare, education , and agriculture

Scholarships and training for thousands of African professionals

The longevity and expansion of FOCAC are widely seen as testament to its value as a model for South-South cooperation, especially as global geopolitical dynamics shift and the Global South seeks more balanced partnerships.

Toward a Future of Mutual Prosperity

Minister Lamola’s presence in China underscores South Africa’s commitment to leveraging FOCAC as a mechanism for inclusive growth, trade expansion, and sustainable development. As the 2025–2027 Action Plan unfolds, the focus will remain on realizing tangible outcomes for African populations — through jobs, infrastructure, innovation, and human capital development.

With strategic dialogues and trade expos taking place back-to-back, the Changsha meetings serve as a launchpad for the next chapter of China-Africa relations — one rooted in equity, shared values, and a bold vision for the future.