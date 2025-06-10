Panun Kashmir Calls for High-Powered Probe into J&K Terror Overground Support

Panun Kashmir, an organization representing displaced Kashmiri Pandits, has called for the establishment of a high-powered committee to scrutinize the overground support networks of terrorism within Jammu and Kashmir.

The group also criticized the 2015 alliance between the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), labeling the arrangement as potentially subversive with the capability of reinforcing separatist elements. They emphasized that terrorism cannot be eradicated without dismantling these support structures.

Ajay Chrungoo, chairman of Panun Kashmir, highlighted the need for the Indian government to thoroughly examine the political dynamics in J&K, particularly the PDP-BJP collaboration, to understand its role in strengthening overground support for separatists. Chrungoo further accused the BJP of ignoring historical elements linked to terrorism by aligning with the PDP.

