Jet Down: Clash in the Skies Amid Myanmar Civil War

A military jet crashed in Myanmar's Sagaing region, an area actively resisting military rule. While the government cites mechanical failure, rebel group PLA claims to have downed the aircraft during combat. The event highlights ongoing civil unrest following the military's power takeover in 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 10-06-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 18:24 IST
Jet Down: Clash in the Skies Amid Myanmar Civil War
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A military fighter jet crashed on Tuesday in Myanmar's tumultuous Sagaing region amid ongoing civil war. A rebel group, the People's Liberation Army (PLA), claimed responsibility for downing the jet, while state media attributed the incident to mechanical issues. The crashed jet, identified by local reports as a Chinese FTC-2000G model, went down near Pale township, about 140 kilometers west of Mandalay, Myanmar's second-largest city.

The Sagaing region has become a stronghold for forces resisting the military government that seized control in February 2021. Initially peaceful opposition to the takeover escalated into all-out civil war as authorities escalated their response. The PLA reported the shootdown occurred during an attack on a local police station, amidst past aerial bombardments in the area by the military to thwart resistance efforts.

The military has increasingly utilized aircraft from allies like Russia and China for aerial offensives. The PLA showcased images of the jet's smoking wreckage, marking the ongoing strife and repeated claims of successful hits on military aircraft, although official confirmation remains elusive due to media restrictions and the remote nature of conflict zones.

