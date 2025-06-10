Left Menu

Iran Executes Nine Alleged IS Members Amid Rising Tensions

Iran executed nine individuals purported to be part of the Islamic State organization. These executions were tied to attacks and confrontations dating back to early 2018. The rise in executions in Iran has drawn international attention, coinciding with persistent threats from the Islamic State's affiliates in Afghanistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 10-06-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 18:30 IST
In a significant development, Iran has executed nine people accused of being part of the Islamic State, a move announced by state media on Tuesday. These individuals were arrested during 2018 clashes that resulted in the deaths of three Revolutionary Guards members. Their alleged crimes included waging war against God and possessing war weapons.

The state media reported these detainees were tracked by Revolutionary Guards as they planned attacks after crossing Iran's western border. This operation followed a series of violent incidents, including an attack on Tehran's parliament and the mausoleum of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, executed by the Islamic State.

Despite the Islamic State's diminished presence in Iraq and Syria, Iran continues to face threats from the group's Afghanistan branch. This security issue is compounded by an increase in executions within the country, with numbers rising to at least 901 in 2024, the highest recorded since 2015, as per U.N. reports.

