Iran Executes Nine Alleged IS Members Amid Rising Tensions

In a significant development, Iran has executed nine people accused of being part of the Islamic State, a move announced by state media on Tuesday. These individuals were arrested during 2018 clashes that resulted in the deaths of three Revolutionary Guards members. Their alleged crimes included waging war against God and possessing war weapons.

The state media reported these detainees were tracked by Revolutionary Guards as they planned attacks after crossing Iran's western border. This operation followed a series of violent incidents, including an attack on Tehran's parliament and the mausoleum of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, executed by the Islamic State.

Despite the Islamic State's diminished presence in Iraq and Syria, Iran continues to face threats from the group's Afghanistan branch. This security issue is compounded by an increase in executions within the country, with numbers rising to at least 901 in 2024, the highest recorded since 2015, as per U.N. reports.