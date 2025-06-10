Lok Samvardhan Parv 2025 Celebrates 11 Years of Inclusive Empowerment

To commemorate 11 years of the Government’s mission for Empowerment, Inclusion, and Cultural Pride, the Ministry of Minority Affairs is set to host Lok Samvardhan Parv 2025 — a five-day celebration of India’s diverse cultural heritage and inclusive development policies. The event will be held from 11th to 15th June 2025 at the Birsa Munda Lawn, Gandhi Darshan, Raj Ghat, New Delhi, bringing together artisans, performers, and communities under the unifying banner of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas.

A Platform for Artisans and Traditional Crafts

This year’s Parv will spotlight over 50 artisans from the Northern States of India, including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. These traditional craftspeople will showcase their heritage through exhibition-cum-sale stalls, offering a wide array of handmade crafts, such as:

Laakh ki Chudiyan (lac bangles)

Wooden paintings

Blue pottery

Banarasi brocade

Phulkari embroidery

Leather goods

Carpets and rugs

Traditional jewellery

Wood carving

The event offers these artisans not only a platform to demonstrate and sell their creations, but also a rare opportunity to build market linkages, connect with buyers and traders, and expand their entrepreneurial reach.

Showcasing the Ministry’s Flagship Initiatives

Lok Samvardhan Parv will also serve as a dynamic exhibition of the Ministry’s developmental achievements, featuring success stories from flagship initiatives like:

PM VIKAS (Pradhan Mantri Virasat Ka Samvardhan) – which focuses on preserving and promoting traditional art and craft heritage among minority communities.

NMDFC (National Minorities Development & Finance Corporation) schemes – enabling micro-financing, skill development, and enterprise support.

Interactive displays and digital storytelling will shed light on how these schemes are transforming lives — especially those of artisans, women, and youth from minority groups.

Celebrating Culture Through Live Performances

In keeping with the spirit of India’s rich cultural mosaic, Lok Samvardhan Parv will feature daily live cultural performances by folk artists representing the vibrant music, dance, and storytelling traditions of different regions. These performances are expected to create an immersive cultural atmosphere that not only entertains, but also fosters pride in indigenous art forms.

A Vision of Inclusive Development and Cultural Revival

The event echoes the Ministry’s larger mission — to ensure that economic growth reaches the grassroots while promoting cultural heritage preservation and identity pride. Lok Samvardhan Parv 2025 aims to demonstrate how government support, skill-building, and cultural recognition can empower minority communities to thrive in modern India.

“This celebration is not just a reflection of our past, but a roadmap for our future — where every community has a place in India's progress story,” said a spokesperson from the Ministry.

Public Engagement and National Participation Encouraged

Members of the public, policy stakeholders, students, and art enthusiasts are encouraged to attend and participate in the various events. From craft demonstrations to interactive kiosks and food stalls run by regional culinary experts, the Parv promises to be both educational and enriching.

Visitors can engage with artisans, experience the crafting process firsthand, and purchase authentic, handmade items while contributing directly to the livelihoods of skilled craftspeople.

A Celebration Rooted in Pride and Progress

Lok Samvardhan Parv 2025 is more than a cultural fair — it is a living expression of India’s inclusive development model, a tribute to the country’s artisans, and a celebration of resilience, diversity, and sustainable empowerment. By connecting heritage with livelihood, and creativity with opportunity, the Ministry of Minority Affairs reaffirms its commitment to ensuring that no community is left behind in the march toward progress.