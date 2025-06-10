Global Events Update: Key Political and Economic Agendas

A thorough update on upcoming global political and economic events showcases meetings between finance ministers, world leaders, and notable figures. Highlighting significant anniversaries and international observances, this diary outlines key scheduled events, including EU, UN, and G7 summits, international festivals, and historical commemorations.

