Left Menu

Global Summits and Political Visits Dominate Upcoming Agenda

A busy schedule of political visits and high-profile summits is set to unfold globally. Key events include Argentine President Javier Milei's U.S. visit, the gathering of defense ministers in Krakow, and French President Emmanuel Macron's trip to India. Various international leaders are scheduled for meetings spanning Washington D.C., Brussels, and beyond.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 18:47 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 18:47 IST
Global Summits and Political Visits Dominate Upcoming Agenda
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The upcoming weeks feature a jam-packed calendar of international political engagements and cultural events, underscoring the global diplomatic landscape's dynamism. From pivotal summits to strategic bilateral meetings, world leaders are on the move.

Notably, Argentine President Javier Milei will make a crucial visit to the United States to join President Donald Trump at the inaugural summit of the Board of Peace in Washington DC. Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron is set to enhance relations with India at the AI Impact summit in New Delhi.

In Europe, defense ministers from France, Germany, Italy, the UK, and Poland will congregate in Krakow, Poland, to address pressing security challenges. Additionally, cultural highlights like the Berlin International Film Festival and the Rio Carnival promise to grab headlines, offering a vibrant contrast to the intense political dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Visa Denial Foils Belarus' Participation in Trump's Peace Initiative

Visa Denial Foils Belarus' Participation in Trump's Peace Initiative

 Global
2
Controversy and Change at the CDC's Vaccine Advisory Committee

Controversy and Change at the CDC's Vaccine Advisory Committee

 Global
3
Former Prince Andrew Arrested on Misconduct Charges

Former Prince Andrew Arrested on Misconduct Charges

 Global
4
Trump's Board of Peace: Ambition vs Reality

Trump's Board of Peace: Ambition vs Reality

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026