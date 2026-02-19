Global Summits and Political Visits Dominate Upcoming Agenda

The upcoming weeks feature a jam-packed calendar of international political engagements and cultural events, underscoring the global diplomatic landscape's dynamism. From pivotal summits to strategic bilateral meetings, world leaders are on the move.

Notably, Argentine President Javier Milei will make a crucial visit to the United States to join President Donald Trump at the inaugural summit of the Board of Peace in Washington DC. Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron is set to enhance relations with India at the AI Impact summit in New Delhi.

In Europe, defense ministers from France, Germany, Italy, the UK, and Poland will congregate in Krakow, Poland, to address pressing security challenges. Additionally, cultural highlights like the Berlin International Film Festival and the Rio Carnival promise to grab headlines, offering a vibrant contrast to the intense political dialogue.

