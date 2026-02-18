Left Menu

World Leaders Converge at AI Impact Summit 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed world leaders for the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam, hosting bilateral meetings and highlighting global collaborations in AI. Notable attendees included UN Secretary-General Guterres and IMF chief Georgieva. The summit features over 500 AI leaders and aims to position India at the forefront of AI advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2026 22:20 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 22:20 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended a warm welcome to global dignitaries for the AI Impact Summit 2026 held at Bharat Mandapam. Esteemed guests such as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva, and numerous world leaders graced the event amidst cultural performances showcasing India's rich heritage.

Modi conducted nine bilateral meetings, engaging with leaders including Croatia's Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and Estonia's President Alar Karis. Discussions centered on strengthening technological partnerships, the blue economy, and advancing the India-EU Free Trade Agreement, with an eye on boosting economic and technological ties globally.

The summit brought together over 500 AI leaders, 150 academicians, and 400 industry executives, aiming to place India at the cutting edge of the AI revolution. The event featured various forums, including a Leaders' Plenary and a CEO roundtable, underscoring AI's role in fostering international cooperation, economic growth, and social empowerment.

