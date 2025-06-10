Journalists in the Crossfire: NYC Immigration Raids Protests

Journalists reporting on protests against immigration raids in Los Angeles are facing increased risks of detention and potential harm, raising serious concerns about press freedom in the city. A CNN crew, including correspondent Jason Carroll, was detained by police while covering these protests, though they were not formally arrested. Officers escorted the crew away from the scene with a warning that returning could lead to arrest.

The National Press Club has strongly condemned these actions, calling on Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell and Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna to cease targeting, detaining, or obstructing journalists. They emphasized the importance of safeguarding journalists' rights to report safely on demonstrations and urged accountability for any violations.

In addition to the CNN incident, an Australian journalist, Lauren Tomasi, and her crew were caught between riot police and protesters, resulting in Tomasi being struck by a rubber bullet. A British photographer also sustained similar injuries during related events, highlighting the physical dangers faced by media personnel covering these volatile situations.

(With inputs from agencies.)