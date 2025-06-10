Left Menu

Massive Misappropriation Exposed in Farmers' Relief Fund

An inquiry committee has identified 74 government officials in Jalna district for allegedly misappropriating Rs 34.97 crore in compensation meant for farmers affected by natural disasters. Issues include fraudulent beneficiaries and document tampering. Ongoing investigations aim to recover the full amount. The officials have been asked to respond within 48 hours.

An inquiry committee has implicated 74 government officials in Jalna district for their alleged involvement in a major misappropriation of Rs 34.97 crore from a compensation fund intended for farmers impacted by natural disasters. The scam was executed during the relief distribution between 2022 and 2024, district Collector Dr. Shrikrishna Panchal announced at a press conference.

The fraudulent activities uncovered by the investigation included the use of fake beneficiaries, abuse of official credentials, and multiple payments to the same claimants. According to Dr. Panchal, Rs 5.76 crore has so far been recovered from the officials involved. The inquiry has scrutinized 1.19 lakh beneficiaries, with investigations still ongoing in six additional tehsils, expected to wrap up within a month.

The 74 officials charged include 26 talathis, 31 gram sevaks, and 17 agriculture assistants, who have been issued notices demanding their responses within 48 hours. Notably, nine village-level revenue officials allegedly embezzled nearly Rs 1 crore each by falsifying records with the login credentials of senior officials. The scam was uncovered after complaints from farmers and whistleblowers.

