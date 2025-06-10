Unraveling 'Operation Honeymoon': The Murder Case That Gripped Three States

The Meghalaya Police's special investigation team, dubbed 'Operation Honeymoon,' is set to present Sonam Raghuvanshi and other accused in a local court on Wednesday, officials have confirmed. The case involves the shocking murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, allegedly planned by his wife Sonam during their honeymoon.

Police have gathered extensive evidence from sites in Indore and Ghazipur, further revealing the sophisticated nature of the criminal activities. The investigation indicates that Sonam, thought to be the mastermind, coordinated the murder, which resulted in a manhunt across multiple states.

According to authorities, Sonam used a series of local taxis and trains to elude capture before the arrest of her accomplices. The SIT remains focused on creating a 'water-tight case' to ensure justice for the deceased. Sonam and the arrested accused will face a lengthy court process as the investigation unfolds.

