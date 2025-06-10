Left Menu

Lost & Found: Five Young Boys' Mysterious Journey

Five boys, aged 10 to 13, were discovered wandering near a railway station. They were unable to provide details about their identity. The police took quick action, ensuring their health assessment and handing them over to the Child Welfare Committee, while efforts to trace their families continue.

Five minor boys, ranging in age from 10 to 13, were discovered wandering near the railway station and have since been handed over to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), according to a police spokesman's statement on Tuesday.

The boys were spotted by a night patrol unit from Bahu Fort police station, loitering around the railway station area, unable to provide any useful details regarding their identities or family backgrounds. They only managed to say they were from Amritsar, Punjab.

Prompt actions were taken by the police, including shifting the children to a nearby hospital for medical check-ups following child safety protocols. Then, in accordance with legal procedures, the children were handed over to the CWC for further protection, as efforts to trace their families continue. The police urge the public to come forward with any information about these children.

