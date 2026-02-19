Police Intervention Saves Suspects from Mob Justice in Ranchi

In Ranchi, swift police intervention saved three individuals from potential mob violence on Thursday after they were mistaken for child abductors. The incident unfolded in Adelhatu under Bariatu police station when residents intercepted an e-rickshaw with a crying child inside, suspecting foul play.

Sadar Deputy Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Besra confirmed the timely rescue by law enforcement, which ensured the safety of the trio now under investigation at Bariatu police station. Meanwhile, a similar scenario played out in Koderma district's Nawadih village, where villagers attacked a youth on suspicion of child lifting.

Police arrived in time to rescue the youth as investigations were launched to understand the events. Authorities are urging communities to remain vigilant yet exercise caution to avoid unfounded vigilante acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)