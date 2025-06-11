Left Menu

Israeli Financial Move: Cooperation Waiver Canceled

Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has canceled a cooperation waiver between Israeli and Palestinian banks. The decision was made in response to what Smotrich described as a global delegitimization campaign by the Palestinian Authority against Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 01:49 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 01:49 IST
Israeli Financial Move: Cooperation Waiver Canceled
Bezalel Smotrich

In a significant move, Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced the cancellation of a cooperation waiver between Israeli and Palestinian banks on Tuesday. This action was disclosed through a statement from Smotrich's office.

The cancellation is in response to a perceived global delegitimization campaign led by the Palestinian Authority against Israel, according to Smotrich.

This decision reflects ongoing tensions and political disagreements between the Israeli government and the Palestinian Authority, potentially impacting financial operations and cooperation across borders.

TRENDING

1
Resignation at CFPB: Enforcement Official Steps Down Amid Overhaul

Resignation at CFPB: Enforcement Official Steps Down Amid Overhaul

 Global
2
Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

 India
3
IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

 Global
4
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025