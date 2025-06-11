Israeli Financial Move: Cooperation Waiver Canceled

In a significant move, Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced the cancellation of a cooperation waiver between Israeli and Palestinian banks on Tuesday. This action was disclosed through a statement from Smotrich's office.

The cancellation is in response to a perceived global delegitimization campaign led by the Palestinian Authority against Israel, according to Smotrich.

This decision reflects ongoing tensions and political disagreements between the Israeli government and the Palestinian Authority, potentially impacting financial operations and cooperation across borders.