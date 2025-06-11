Bolsonaro's Denial: A Controversial Trial of Alleged Coup Plot
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro denies leading a coup attempt post-2022 election loss, but admits to discussing ways to contest the results with aides. He claims actions were constitutional, despite involvement in anti-election movements. The Supreme Court trial's verdict is anticipated by October, possibly affecting Bolsonaro's political future.
During his trial before Brazil's Supreme Court, former President Jair Bolsonaro denied orchestrating a coup attempt after the 2022 election defeat but admitted to engaging in discussions about contesting the outcome.
Bolsonaro and his aides allegedly considered military intervention but purportedly dismissed the idea quickly. He emphasized his adherence to the Constitution, despite participating in meetings that considered reversing the election results.
The trial, sped up by a two-year police investigation, examines charges linked to riots by Bolsonaro supporters in 2023. A final judgment is expected by October, amidst Bolsonaro's determination to participate in the 2026 presidential race, despite being barred from office till 2030.
