Rolls-Royce Leads UK's Nuclear Innovation with SMRs

The British government has selected Rolls-Royce to spearhead the construction of the country's first small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs), a crucial step in its strategy to decarbonize the national power system by the mid-2030s.

Private capital powerhouse Blackstone Group has unveiled an ambitious $500 billion investment strategy across Europe, hoping to capitalize on anticipated economic reforms following the continent's lag behind US growth.

Amid escalating trade tensions, the European Union has levied anti-dumping duties on imports of Chinese plywood. Meanwhile, a protracted standoff between the United States and Switzerland over the sharing of client investment data has reached a resolution, granting the US improved access to European banking assets.