Rolls-Royce Leads UK's Nuclear Innovation with SMRs
The UK government supports Rolls-Royce's venture to build the nation's first small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs) to enhance power network decarbonization. Blackstone plans European expansion with a $500 billion investment, while the EU imposes duties on Chinese plywood. The US and Switzerland resolve a data-sharing impasse.
The British government has selected Rolls-Royce to spearhead the construction of the country's first small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs), a crucial step in its strategy to decarbonize the national power system by the mid-2030s.
Private capital powerhouse Blackstone Group has unveiled an ambitious $500 billion investment strategy across Europe, hoping to capitalize on anticipated economic reforms following the continent's lag behind US growth.
Amid escalating trade tensions, the European Union has levied anti-dumping duties on imports of Chinese plywood. Meanwhile, a protracted standoff between the United States and Switzerland over the sharing of client investment data has reached a resolution, granting the US improved access to European banking assets.
