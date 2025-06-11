Left Menu

Rolls-Royce Leads UK's Nuclear Innovation with SMRs

The UK government supports Rolls-Royce's venture to build the nation's first small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs) to enhance power network decarbonization. Blackstone plans European expansion with a $500 billion investment, while the EU imposes duties on Chinese plywood. The US and Switzerland resolve a data-sharing impasse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 07:57 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 07:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The British government has selected Rolls-Royce to spearhead the construction of the country's first small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs), a crucial step in its strategy to decarbonize the national power system by the mid-2030s.

Private capital powerhouse Blackstone Group has unveiled an ambitious $500 billion investment strategy across Europe, hoping to capitalize on anticipated economic reforms following the continent's lag behind US growth.

Amid escalating trade tensions, the European Union has levied anti-dumping duties on imports of Chinese plywood. Meanwhile, a protracted standoff between the United States and Switzerland over the sharing of client investment data has reached a resolution, granting the US improved access to European banking assets.

