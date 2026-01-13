Left Menu

Tractor Protest in Paris: Farmers Rally Against EU Trade Deal

French farmers drove 350 tractors into Paris protesting low incomes and an impending EU-Mercosur trade deal. This agreement, bringing South American imports, threatens their economic stability. While the French government voices opposition, it may proceed with support from other EU nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 13-01-2026 14:01 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 14:01 IST
Tractor Protest in Paris: Farmers Rally Against EU Trade Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

Paris witnessed a remarkable protest as French farmers maneuvered 350 tractors through its historic avenues on Tuesday, voicing discontent over low incomes and an impending EU-South America trade deal.

The demonstrators, under police escort, significantly disrupted rush-hour traffic, driving through major streets like the Champs-Elysees before converging at the National Assembly to demand action.

Amid escalating unrest among European farmers, the French government, despite announcing support, remains in opposition to the EU-Mercosur deal expected to be signed soon, potentially bringing a wave of affordable imports from Mercosur nations like Brazil and Argentina.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise Over UAE-Somalia Agreements

Tensions Rise Over UAE-Somalia Agreements

 United Arab Emirates
2
Puducherry's Generous Pongal Gift Initiative

Puducherry's Generous Pongal Gift Initiative

 India
3
Intensified Security Amid Terrorist Threats in Jammu's Kathua

Intensified Security Amid Terrorist Threats in Jammu's Kathua

 India
4
Unrest in Iran: Global Internet Restricted Amid Protests

Unrest in Iran: Global Internet Restricted Amid Protests

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026