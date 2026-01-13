Tractor Protest in Paris: Farmers Rally Against EU Trade Deal

Paris witnessed a remarkable protest as French farmers maneuvered 350 tractors through its historic avenues on Tuesday, voicing discontent over low incomes and an impending EU-South America trade deal.

The demonstrators, under police escort, significantly disrupted rush-hour traffic, driving through major streets like the Champs-Elysees before converging at the National Assembly to demand action.

Amid escalating unrest among European farmers, the French government, despite announcing support, remains in opposition to the EU-Mercosur deal expected to be signed soon, potentially bringing a wave of affordable imports from Mercosur nations like Brazil and Argentina.

