Pakistani Extradited for ISIS-Inspired Plot: A Threat Thwarted

Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, a Pakistani citizen living in Canada, has been extradited to the US to face terrorism charges. Accused of planning an ISIS-inspired attack on a New York City Jewish center, Khan is charged with attempting to support ISIS and commit terrorism across borders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 11-06-2025 09:26 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 09:26 IST
Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, a 20-year-old Pakistani citizen residing in Canada, has been extradited to the United States to confront charges related to a planned ISIS-inspired mass shooting in New York City. The attack was orchestrated for the first anniversary of the October 7 Hamas attacks, according to US officials.

The Department of Justice reported that Khan, also known as Shahzeb Jadoon, was charged in a New York Southern District court. He faces accusations of attempting to provide support and resources to ISIS and planning transnational terrorism. An initial court appearance is set for Wednesday.

FBI Director Kash Patel revealed Khan's intentions to commit an act of terrorism against the Jewish community using automatic weapons. US Attorney Jay Clayton further emphasized the severity of Khan's plans, highlighting the potential casualties as part of the pro-ISIS objective.

