Russia's Overnight Drone Defense: A Tactical Triumph
Russia's defense systems successfully destroyed 32 Ukrainian drones overnight. The Russian defense ministry reported interceptions primarily over the southern Voronezh region and other areas including Kursk, Tambov, Rostov, and the Crimean Peninsula, as per their statement on Telegram.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 10:00 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 10:00 IST
In a night of heightened aerial defenses, Russia successfully neutralized 32 Ukrainian drones, according to a statement from the Russian defense ministry.
The majority of these unmanned aircraft were intercepted over the southern Voronezh region, while others were shot down across Kursk, Tambov, Rostov, and the Crimean Peninsula.
The information was disseminated via the ministry's official channel on the Telegram messaging app, underlining ongoing regional tensions.
