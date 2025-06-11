Russia's Overnight Drone Defense: A Tactical Triumph

In a night of heightened aerial defenses, Russia successfully neutralized 32 Ukrainian drones, according to a statement from the Russian defense ministry.

The majority of these unmanned aircraft were intercepted over the southern Voronezh region, while others were shot down across Kursk, Tambov, Rostov, and the Crimean Peninsula.

The information was disseminated via the ministry's official channel on the Telegram messaging app, underlining ongoing regional tensions.