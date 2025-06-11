Operation Honeymoon: Unraveling the Sohra Murder Mystery

A special investigation team from Meghalaya Police has arrested Sonam Raghuvanshi, implicated in the murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi. The team transported her to Sohra for a crime scene reconstruction, according to a senior officer on Wednesday. Sonam, along with four others, arrested earlier from Indore and Ghazipur, will face court proceedings.

Following her arrival near midnight, Sonam was subjected to a medical examination at a local hospital. While initial tests confirmed she was not pregnant, police custody will be sought as investigations continue. East Khasi Hills district SP Vivek Syiem confirmed the arrest of four accomplices, transported under transit remand.

Under 'Operation Honeymoon', officers gathered evidence from various locations in Indore and Ghazipur. The investigation centers on events from May 23, when Raja Raghuvanshi went missing while vacationing in Sohra, later found dead in a gorge. The SIT has secured remand for all suspects to further unravel the case.

