Left Menu

Operation Honeymoon: Unraveling the Sohra Murder Mystery

Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused in the murder of her husband, was brought to Meghalaya by a special police team for further investigation. The team plans to reconstruct the crime scene in Sohra. She and four others were arrested from Indore and Ghazipur, linked to conspiring and killing Raja Raghuvanshi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 11-06-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 12:21 IST
Operation Honeymoon: Unraveling the Sohra Murder Mystery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A special investigation team from Meghalaya Police has arrested Sonam Raghuvanshi, implicated in the murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi. The team transported her to Sohra for a crime scene reconstruction, according to a senior officer on Wednesday. Sonam, along with four others, arrested earlier from Indore and Ghazipur, will face court proceedings.

Following her arrival near midnight, Sonam was subjected to a medical examination at a local hospital. While initial tests confirmed she was not pregnant, police custody will be sought as investigations continue. East Khasi Hills district SP Vivek Syiem confirmed the arrest of four accomplices, transported under transit remand.

Under 'Operation Honeymoon', officers gathered evidence from various locations in Indore and Ghazipur. The investigation centers on events from May 23, when Raja Raghuvanshi went missing while vacationing in Sohra, later found dead in a gorge. The SIT has secured remand for all suspects to further unravel the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

 Global
2
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025