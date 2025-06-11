Tragedy in Austria: School Shooting Leaves Nation Mourning

A school shooting in Austria has left the nation in mourning as ten people lost their lives in what is believed to be the deadliest attack since World War II. The shooter, a 21-year-old former student, also took his own life.

Police discovered a farewell letter and a non-functional pipe bomb at the suspect's home. The young man, who was a former student of BORG Dreierschützengasse High School, reportedly owned the weapons used in the attack legally.

As a national moment of silence was planned, investigators remain puzzled about the shooter's motive. Security director Franz Ruf emphasized that while a farewell letter was found, it offered no clear motive, and investigations are continuing.

(With inputs from agencies.)