Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Mistreatment of Indian Man at Newark Airport

India has officially expressed its concerns to the United States following an incident involving an Indian man allegedly treated like a criminal at Newark Airport, sources revealed on Wednesday.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) communicated the issue to the US embassy in New Delhi, officials stated. Viral videos capture the moment US authorities restrained the Indian youth at the airport.

Further investigations are underway as the Indian embassy in Washington DC and the Consulate in New York liaise with US authorities. Efforts to obtain details of the incident continue, and international attention intensifies with each passing moment.

(With inputs from agencies.)