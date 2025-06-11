Ballymena Riots Erupt Over Alleged Assault

Violence erupted in Ballymena, Northern Ireland, after protests concerning an alleged sexual assault turned riotous, resulting in injuries to 17 officers. The incident marks the second consecutive night of unrest in the region.

Police, confronted with petrol bombs and other projectiles, responded with water cannons and non-lethal rounds. With racial tensions simmering, property attacks are being investigated as potential hate crimes. Officials have condemned the violence, emphasizing its detrimental impact on society.

Amid unrest, two teenagers appeared in court, denying charges of sexual assault. Meanwhile, communities take precautions, with residents displaying flags to deter attacks. Five arrests have been made as authorities strive to restore order in the historically volatile area.

