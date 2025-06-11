Left Menu

Ballymena Riots Erupt Over Alleged Assault

Riots erupted in Ballymena, Northern Ireland, fueled by protests over an alleged sexual assault. Seventeen officers were injured as police faced attacks from rioters, who set cars and homes on fire. The violence follows charges against two teenagers for assault, sparking concerns over racially motivated hate crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 14:34 IST
Ballymena Riots Erupt Over Alleged Assault
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Violence erupted in Ballymena, Northern Ireland, after protests concerning an alleged sexual assault turned riotous, resulting in injuries to 17 officers. The incident marks the second consecutive night of unrest in the region.

Police, confronted with petrol bombs and other projectiles, responded with water cannons and non-lethal rounds. With racial tensions simmering, property attacks are being investigated as potential hate crimes. Officials have condemned the violence, emphasizing its detrimental impact on society.

Amid unrest, two teenagers appeared in court, denying charges of sexual assault. Meanwhile, communities take precautions, with residents displaying flags to deter attacks. Five arrests have been made as authorities strive to restore order in the historically volatile area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025