India's Social Security Surge: A Decade of Transformation

India's social security net has widened remarkably over the past decade, increasing from 19% in 2015 to 64.3% in 2025, according to the latest figures from the International Labour Organization (ILO). This growth positions India second globally in terms of the number of beneficiaries.

Speaking at the International Labour Conference in Geneva, Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya highlighted this achievement as a testament to the government's commitment to empowering all citizens, especially marginalized groups. Over 94 crore Indians are now beneficiaries of at least one social protection scheme.

The International Labour Organization has praised India for its proactive policies supporting the poor and labor class under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. This milestone represents the completion of Phase I in data collection, focusing on central and women's schemes in eight states, with efforts underway to surpass 100 crore coverage.