CBI's Major Breakthrough in Cybercrime Racket Crackdown

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) announced the arrest of Rahul Arora on Wednesday, as part of an extensive operation aimed at dismantling a cybercrime syndicate. The racket involved impersonating government officials and tech support personnel to defraud individuals in the USA and Canada.

Arora was apprehended following raids conducted at three different locations. The CBI's operation led to the seizure of cryptocurrencies worth Rs 2.8 crore and Rs 22 lakh in unaccounted cash. The initiative, known as 'Chakra-V', underscores the agency's commitment to tackling cybercrime.

In a statement, the CBI highlighted its development of in-house capabilities to manage and seize Virtual Digital Assets (VDAs) as part of their tech-driven approach to combating cyber threats. These efforts are complemented by a robust legal framework for handling such digital assets.

