Tragedy in Kenya: Kerala CM Seeks Aid for Affected Indian Families

In the aftermath of a catastrophic accident in Kenya, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has reached out to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for assistance. The tragedy involved a bus carrying 28 Indian tourists, including several from Kerala, resulting in numerous casualties and injuries.

The Kerala Chief Minister has called for swift and dignified repatriation of the deceased and adequate medical care for the injured. His letter to the MEA emphasized the need for help in facilitating legal formalities and logistical support for the affected families.

Vijayan expressed his gratitude to the Indian High Commission in Nairobi for their prompt response and assistance and assured ongoing cooperation from the Kerala government to ensure the affected families receive the support they need during this difficult time.

(With inputs from agencies.)