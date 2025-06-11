Kharge Condemns ED Investigations as Political Conspiracy

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has condemned the recent Enforcement Directorate (ED) searches as a 'conspiracy' to create division within Karnataka's Congress party. According to Kharge, without explicitly naming them, the central ruling BJP is leveraging investigations to splinter the party unity for political gain.

Speaking to reporters, Kharge expressed skepticism over the timing and motivations behind the ED's actions against Congress MP E Tukaram and three MLAs, Nara Bharath Reddy, J N Ganesh, and N T Srinivas. The ED is looking into alleged connections with the Valmiki scam under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Kharge maintained that all Congress legislators remain united despite the alleged harassment. He questioned the legitimacy of the ED's inquiries, suggesting they overlook more significant financial misconduct. However, he refrained from providing extensive comments until the inquiry concludes.

(With inputs from agencies.)