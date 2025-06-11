Left Menu

Kharge Condemns ED Investigations as Political Conspiracy

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized recent Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids as a conspiracy to divide Karnataka's Congress party. Alleging BJP's involvement, Kharge dismissed the actions as an unsuccessful attempt at sowing discord. ED searches involved the Valmiki scam, focusing on Congress MP E Tukaram and associated MLAs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kalaburagi | Updated: 11-06-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 16:17 IST
Kharge Condemns ED Investigations as Political Conspiracy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has condemned the recent Enforcement Directorate (ED) searches as a 'conspiracy' to create division within Karnataka's Congress party. According to Kharge, without explicitly naming them, the central ruling BJP is leveraging investigations to splinter the party unity for political gain.

Speaking to reporters, Kharge expressed skepticism over the timing and motivations behind the ED's actions against Congress MP E Tukaram and three MLAs, Nara Bharath Reddy, J N Ganesh, and N T Srinivas. The ED is looking into alleged connections with the Valmiki scam under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Kharge maintained that all Congress legislators remain united despite the alleged harassment. He questioned the legitimacy of the ED's inquiries, suggesting they overlook more significant financial misconduct. However, he refrained from providing extensive comments until the inquiry concludes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025