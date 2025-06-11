High-Stakes Body Exchange Amid Ongoing War

In a surprising turn in the ongoing conflict, Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky announced that Russia has handed over the bodies of 1,212 Ukrainian soldiers to Ukraine, which in return has given back 27 bodies of Russian soldiers.

This exchange aims to address one of the humanitarian aspects of the conflict as tensions remain high between the two nations.

The gesture will be followed by the exchange of seriously wounded prisoners of war, scheduled to begin on Thursday, signaling a potential step toward further dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)