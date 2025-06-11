High-Stakes Body Exchange Amid Ongoing War
Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky announced the exchange of deceased soldiers' bodies between Russia and Ukraine. Russia handed over 1,212 Ukrainian soldiers, with Ukraine returning 27 Russian soldiers. Additionally, both countries plan to exchange seriously wounded prisoners of war starting Thursday.
In a surprising turn in the ongoing conflict, Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky announced that Russia has handed over the bodies of 1,212 Ukrainian soldiers to Ukraine, which in return has given back 27 bodies of Russian soldiers.
This exchange aims to address one of the humanitarian aspects of the conflict as tensions remain high between the two nations.
The gesture will be followed by the exchange of seriously wounded prisoners of war, scheduled to begin on Thursday, signaling a potential step toward further dialogue.
