Left Menu

High-Stakes Body Exchange Amid Ongoing War

Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky announced the exchange of deceased soldiers' bodies between Russia and Ukraine. Russia handed over 1,212 Ukrainian soldiers, with Ukraine returning 27 Russian soldiers. Additionally, both countries plan to exchange seriously wounded prisoners of war starting Thursday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 11-06-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 17:02 IST
High-Stakes Body Exchange Amid Ongoing War
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a surprising turn in the ongoing conflict, Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky announced that Russia has handed over the bodies of 1,212 Ukrainian soldiers to Ukraine, which in return has given back 27 bodies of Russian soldiers.

This exchange aims to address one of the humanitarian aspects of the conflict as tensions remain high between the two nations.

The gesture will be followed by the exchange of seriously wounded prisoners of war, scheduled to begin on Thursday, signaling a potential step toward further dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025