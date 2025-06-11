AerCap Triumphs in Jet Dispute: $1 Billion Recovered

AerCap, the largest aircraft lessor globally, secured a major legal victory as the High Court in London decided they could recover over $1 billion related to jets stranded in Russia following the Ukraine invasion.

The ruling came after an extensive legal battle after the insurers refused broader policy claims. The judge affirmed that the losses occurred due to Russian government actions, allowing recovery under war risks insurance policies.

This conclusion offers AerCap some relief amidst claims totaling over $2 billion, with the court siding broadly with leasing companies in a significant test of insurance coverage scopes.

(With inputs from agencies.)