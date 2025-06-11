Left Menu

AerCap Triumphs in Jet Dispute: $1 Billion Recovered

The world's largest aircraft lessor, AerCap, won a court ruling to recover over $1 billion for jets stranded in Russia due to the Ukraine invasion, despite initially seeking about $2 billion. London's High Court ruled in favor of leasing companies in the complex dispute with insurers, marking a significant victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 17:47 IST
AerCap Triumphs in Jet Dispute: $1 Billion Recovered
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

AerCap, the largest aircraft lessor globally, secured a major legal victory as the High Court in London decided they could recover over $1 billion related to jets stranded in Russia following the Ukraine invasion.

The ruling came after an extensive legal battle after the insurers refused broader policy claims. The judge affirmed that the losses occurred due to Russian government actions, allowing recovery under war risks insurance policies.

This conclusion offers AerCap some relief amidst claims totaling over $2 billion, with the court siding broadly with leasing companies in a significant test of insurance coverage scopes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025