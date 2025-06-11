Mysterious Death of Young Man Sparks Investigation

A tragic mystery is unfolding in a local village as a 24-year-old man was found dead at his neighbor's home. Rajpal Chaudhary, identified by police, was discovered by his family the following morning, unconscious and lifeless.

Detectives are probing the mysterious circumstances surrounding the young man's death. Injuries were observed on his body, prompting officers to treat the case with suspicion. His body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to gather more information.

Circle Officer Priyam Rajshekhar confirmed that a case has been registered against unknown individuals, and a thorough investigation is currently underway. Authorities are optimistic about resolving the case soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)