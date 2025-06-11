Delhi Police ASI Nabbed for Bribery in Govindpuri Scandal

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) posted at Govindpuri Police Station, Delhi, has been arrested by the vigilance unit for allegedly accepting a bribe to omit a family's name from a criminal case.

According to officials, ASI Sushil Sharma and a tea vendor, who facilitated the bribe, were both taken into custody. The issue came to light when a local daily-wager reported paying Sharma Rs 5,000 in connection with an assault case involving his family.

Upon demanding a further Rs 5,000, the complainant alerted the vigilance unit. A sting operation was executed, capturing Sharma receiving the money via the tea vendor. The bribe was subsequently recovered from Sharma's possession.

(With inputs from agencies.)