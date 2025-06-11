Casual Radio Jockeys vs. All India Radio: A Battle for Regularization

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has issued a notice to All India Radio following a plea from the association of casual radio jockeys opposing the broadcaster's recent notification on appointing casual announcers.

The association's lawyer, Salman Khurshid, argued that about 20 casual announcers have worked for All India Radio for extended periods and highlighted ongoing Supreme Court considerations on similar employee regularization cases. The tribunal acknowledged an application from the association seeking to be included in this higher court matter.

As per CAT's June 10 order, the April 4 notification will be influenced by the outcome of the current application. The respondents, including All India Radio and Prasar Bharti Broadcasting Corporation, have four weeks to respond. Respondents' counsel argued the plea's premature nature due to pending vacancy considerations but faced opposition from Khurshid, who claimed this would enlarge the pool of casual announcers. The hearing is set to resume on July 29.

