US Citizen Detained at Delhi Airport for Unauthorized GPS Device

A US national was detained at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi for possessing an unauthorized GPS device. The individual, en route to Bangkok, was intercepted during security checks. The device, made by Garmin, could not be formally authorized, leading to his transfer to Delhi Police. Use of GPS devices is regulated in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 19:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A US national was detained at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on charges of carrying an unauthorized global positioning system (GPS) device, according to official sources.

The individual was preparing to board an Air India flight to Bangkok, which was scheduled for departure at 8:25 am. The GPS device in question was manufactured by Garmin.

CISF personnel at the airport apprehended the passenger during routine security checks, as the national was unable to provide the necessary authorization for the device's possession, leading to the involvement of Delhi Police for further investigation. In India, the use of GPS devices and satellite phones is strictly regulated under telecommunication laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

