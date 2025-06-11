Left Menu

US General Praises Pakistan's Role in Counterterrorism Amid Diplomatic Concerns

US Army General Michael Kurilla commended Pakistan as a key counterterrorism ally, sparking questions from Congress on India's stance. Kurilla emphasized the importance of simultaneous US relationships with Pakistan and India. His remarks follow a deadly attack in Pahalgam and a recent Indian delegation visit to the US on counterterrorism dialogue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 19:36 IST
US General Praises Pakistan's Role in Counterterrorism Amid Diplomatic Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant statement, US Army General Michael Kurilla, Commander of US Central Command, has lauded Pakistan as a 'phenomenal partner' in counterterrorism efforts, raising questions from Congress about potential diplomatic repercussions for India.

Speaking before the US House Armed Services Committee, General Kurilla highlighted the strategic necessity for the United States to maintain relationships with both Pakistan and India, opposing a 'binary switch' approach. He stressed evaluating the merits of each partnership.

Kurilla acknowledged Pakistan's action against ISIS Khorasan, citing joint intelligence efforts. His comments coincide with recent tensions following a terror attack in Pahalgam, India, and diplomatic discussions during an Indian parliamentary delegation's US visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025