US General Praises Pakistan's Role in Counterterrorism Amid Diplomatic Concerns

In a significant statement, US Army General Michael Kurilla, Commander of US Central Command, has lauded Pakistan as a 'phenomenal partner' in counterterrorism efforts, raising questions from Congress about potential diplomatic repercussions for India.

Speaking before the US House Armed Services Committee, General Kurilla highlighted the strategic necessity for the United States to maintain relationships with both Pakistan and India, opposing a 'binary switch' approach. He stressed evaluating the merits of each partnership.

Kurilla acknowledged Pakistan's action against ISIS Khorasan, citing joint intelligence efforts. His comments coincide with recent tensions following a terror attack in Pahalgam, India, and diplomatic discussions during an Indian parliamentary delegation's US visit.

