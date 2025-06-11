Reconciliation Efforts Intensify in Strife-Torn Manipur

The Indian government has intensified efforts to mediate between the Meiteis and Kuki-Zos, who have been locked in ethnic conflict in Manipur for over two years. Permanent resolution is a prerequisite for forming a government, according to BJP sources.

A potential government with 44 MLAs was hinted at by BJP MLA Thokchom Radheshyam Singh after a meeting with Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla. However, central leadership stresses that ethnic reconciliation takes precedence over political ambitions.

The President's Rule, in place since February following Chief Minister Biren Singh's resignation, reflects the complexities of the situation, as debates simmer over Manipur's territorial integrity versus demands for a separate Kuki-Zo administration.

