Reconciliation Efforts Intensify in Strife-Torn Manipur

The central government prioritizes reconciling Meiteis and Kuki-Zos amidst ongoing ethnic strife in Manipur. Government formation remains stalled, with BJP emphasizing appeasement of the communities. A suspended assembly, amid President's Rule, points to complex efforts where territorial integrity controversies intertwine with aspirations for a separate Kuki-Zo administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 20:00 IST
The Indian government has intensified efforts to mediate between the Meiteis and Kuki-Zos, who have been locked in ethnic conflict in Manipur for over two years. Permanent resolution is a prerequisite for forming a government, according to BJP sources.

A potential government with 44 MLAs was hinted at by BJP MLA Thokchom Radheshyam Singh after a meeting with Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla. However, central leadership stresses that ethnic reconciliation takes precedence over political ambitions.

The President's Rule, in place since February following Chief Minister Biren Singh's resignation, reflects the complexities of the situation, as debates simmer over Manipur's territorial integrity versus demands for a separate Kuki-Zo administration.

