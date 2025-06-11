Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Prepares for Monsoon: Ensuring Readiness and Resilience

The Arunachal Pradesh government has directed officials to remain stationed at district headquarters during the monsoon. Key departments are instructed to stockpile essential supplies and maintain services during potential natural disasters. Communication and emergency readiness, including helipads and telecom, are emphasized to ensure swift response and relief.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 11-06-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 21:05 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Prepares for Monsoon: Ensuring Readiness and Resilience
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Arunachal Pradesh government has taken proactive measures to ensure readiness as the monsoon season approaches. On Wednesday, Chief Secretary Manish Gupta issued directives to deputy commissioners and superintendents of police to remain at the district headquarters throughout the rainy season.

Gupta emphasized the need for all departments to be fully equipped to handle any potential natural disasters. Key departments have been instructed to stockpile essential supplies and medicines to prevent shortages, guaranteeing availability even at the grassroots level, according to an official statement.

In addition to supply readiness, Gupta highlighted the critical role of communication during emergencies. He directed the telecom deputy director general to maintain mobile connectivity and ensure a continuous power supply. The Director General of Police, Anand Mohan, was also urged to review the operational status of wireless communication stations across the state. Furthermore, district commissioners were asked to keep helipads operational for emergency rescue and relief missions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025