Arunachal Pradesh Prepares for Monsoon: Ensuring Readiness and Resilience

The Arunachal Pradesh government has taken proactive measures to ensure readiness as the monsoon season approaches. On Wednesday, Chief Secretary Manish Gupta issued directives to deputy commissioners and superintendents of police to remain at the district headquarters throughout the rainy season.

Gupta emphasized the need for all departments to be fully equipped to handle any potential natural disasters. Key departments have been instructed to stockpile essential supplies and medicines to prevent shortages, guaranteeing availability even at the grassroots level, according to an official statement.

In addition to supply readiness, Gupta highlighted the critical role of communication during emergencies. He directed the telecom deputy director general to maintain mobile connectivity and ensure a continuous power supply. The Director General of Police, Anand Mohan, was also urged to review the operational status of wireless communication stations across the state. Furthermore, district commissioners were asked to keep helipads operational for emergency rescue and relief missions.

(With inputs from agencies.)