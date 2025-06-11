Delhi's Flood Preparedness: A Comprehensive Approach Ahead of Monsoon

The Delhi government has taken a proactive step by issuing a 'Flood Control Order' to ensure preparedness for flood-like situations in the capital.

During a recent meeting, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized the thorough measures being implemented, including the deployment of nodal officers in flood-prone areas and extensive desilting of major drains.

The installation of a Central Flood Control Room and the formation of management committees under cabinet ministers underscore the city's commitment to protecting its residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)