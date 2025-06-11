Left Menu

Delhi's Flood Preparedness: A Comprehensive Approach Ahead of Monsoon

Delhi has issued a 'Flood Control Order' for monsoon preparedness. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlighted the comprehensive measures, recalling past floods. Key actions include deploying nodal officers, desilting major drains, and establishing a Central Flood Control Room. Committees with district magistrates are set to manage potential floods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 21:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Delhi government has taken a proactive step by issuing a 'Flood Control Order' to ensure preparedness for flood-like situations in the capital.

During a recent meeting, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized the thorough measures being implemented, including the deployment of nodal officers in flood-prone areas and extensive desilting of major drains.

The installation of a Central Flood Control Room and the formation of management committees under cabinet ministers underscore the city's commitment to protecting its residents.

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

