Delhi's Flood Preparedness: A Comprehensive Approach Ahead of Monsoon
Delhi has issued a 'Flood Control Order' for monsoon preparedness. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlighted the comprehensive measures, recalling past floods. Key actions include deploying nodal officers, desilting major drains, and establishing a Central Flood Control Room. Committees with district magistrates are set to manage potential floods.
Updated: 11-06-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 21:31 IST
The Delhi government has taken a proactive step by issuing a 'Flood Control Order' to ensure preparedness for flood-like situations in the capital.
During a recent meeting, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized the thorough measures being implemented, including the deployment of nodal officers in flood-prone areas and extensive desilting of major drains.
The installation of a Central Flood Control Room and the formation of management committees under cabinet ministers underscore the city's commitment to protecting its residents.
