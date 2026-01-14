India's State Battle: Export Preparedness Index 2024 Reveals Top Performers

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat have soared to the top ranks in Niti Aayog's fourth Export Preparedness Index (EPI) 2024. This index evaluates the potential and performance of states in terms of exports, providing a comprehensive assessment of their readiness.

The government think tank's report shows Uttarakhand leading among smaller states, followed by Jammu and Kashmir, Nagaland, and others. NITI Aayog's CEO, B V R Subrahmanyam, emphasized the importance of robust domestic foundations as India expands its global trade partnerships.

States are encouraged to strengthen competitive ecosystems and align with global standards to capitalize on new opportunities. Exports are vital for India's economic resilience and global competitiveness, necessitating proactive policies and infrastructures from states as highlighted in the EPI 2024 evaluation.

(With inputs from agencies.)