Uttar Pradesh Climbs to Fourth in Export Preparedness Index 2024

Uttar Pradesh has advanced from seventh to fourth in NITI Aayog's Export Preparedness Index 2024, topping landlocked states. This improvement is attributed to the Yogi Adityanath's administration's reforms in export policies and infrastructure. The state's export ecosystem enhancements have led to greater competitiveness in global markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 14-01-2026 20:28 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 20:28 IST
Uttar Pradesh has achieved a significant milestone by securing the fourth position in the Export Preparedness Index (EPI) 2024, as announced by NITI Aayog on Wednesday. This leap from seventh to fourth place highlights the state's strategic efforts under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The state's government attributes this success to comprehensive reforms targeting the export sector, including the Uttar Pradesh Export Promotion Policy and the One District-One Product scheme, which have bolstered the state's competitiveness globally. Key initiatives like logistics reforms, dry ports, and better road connectivity have also played a crucial role.

NITI Aayog's ranking was based on various parameters like export infrastructure and business ecosystem. Uttar Pradesh is now the leading landlocked state, while Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat hold the top three positions. Despite lacking a coastline, Uttar Pradesh's improvements indicate robust export growth strategies.

