Fake Cardiologist Exposed: Over 50 Heart Surgeries and a Web of Lies

A police investigation has uncovered that a doctor posed as a cardiologist, conducting over 50 heart surgeries with a fake degree. This led to new charges against Dr. Pankaj Mohan Sharma, who impersonated a real cardiologist and saw over 4,100 patients at a government hospital.

A startling revelation has emerged from a police investigation, uncovering that a doctor, holding a fake cardiology degree, performed more than 50 heart surgeries over eight months at a government hospital.

Dr. Pankaj Mohan Sharma faces fresh charges after allegedly masquerading as a cardiologist at Badshah Khan Civil Hospital, reportedly seeing over 4,100 patients. The probe came to light following a patient's report, leading to an investigation that unveiled the fraud.

Authorities disclosed that despite possessing an MBBS degree, Dr. Sharma conducted critical cardiac procedures unauthorizedly, using another doctor's registration. Legal actions ensued, including an FIR and notifications to the Indian Medical Association, as police scrutinize his credentials for further implications.

