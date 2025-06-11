Neglected Warnings Lead to Tragic Death of Electrician

A tragic incident unfolded at an electronic appliance company when a compressor explosion led to the death of 28-year-old electrician Ghanshyam.

Hailing from Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Ghanshyam had been an employee at the company for three years. Witnesses recount that the explosion on Tuesday evening resulted in chaos among those at the scene. Ghanshyam suffered critical injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

According to his brother, Radheshyam, Ghanshyam had repeatedly flagged concerns about equipment maintenance and safety protocols, which were neglected by management. Authorities have launched an investigation, and the company has yet to release an official statement on the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)