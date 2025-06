Escalating Tensions Prompt U.S. Embassy Evacuation in Iraq

The United States is set to evacuate its embassy staff in Iraq amid rising security concerns, according to U.S. and Iraqi sources. The exact risks prompting the evacuation remain unspecified as the State Department refrains from commenting.

President Trump has threatened military action against Iran if nuclear discussions falter, expressing diminishing confidence in Iran ceasing its uranium enrichment activities. Iran's Defense Minister warned of retaliatory strikes on U.S. bases, increasing the prospect of conflict.

Preparations for a partial evacuation in Baghdad are underway, with commercial and possibly military assistance. U.S. military dependents in Bahrain may also depart temporarily. Meanwhile, the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar continues normal operations without any active evacuation directive.