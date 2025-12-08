Left Menu

Triumphant Return of Vultures to Kaziranga

Thirty-five vultures, bred in captivity, were released into Kaziranga National Park, marking a significant achievement in conservation efforts for the critically endangered birds. The initiative highlights the successful breeding and reintroduction programs carried out by the Vulture Conservation Breeding Centre in Assam's Kamrup district.

Updated: 08-12-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 19:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move for wildlife conservation, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the release of 35 vultures into Kaziranga National Park. Bred in captivity, these birds' return to nature marks a milestone for conservationists.

The release comprised 30 White-rumped Vultures and 5 Slender-billed Vultures, both critically endangered species. These efforts, executed by the Vulture Conservation Breeding Centre in Assam's Kamrup district, are pivotal in preserving these vital ecological guardians.

Sarma likened the birds' return to the freedom of Jatayu from the Ramayana, underlining the dedicated efforts to revive these essential birds in the wild.

