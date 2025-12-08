Triumphant Return of Vultures to Kaziranga

In a significant move for wildlife conservation, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the release of 35 vultures into Kaziranga National Park. Bred in captivity, these birds' return to nature marks a milestone for conservationists.

The release comprised 30 White-rumped Vultures and 5 Slender-billed Vultures, both critically endangered species. These efforts, executed by the Vulture Conservation Breeding Centre in Assam's Kamrup district, are pivotal in preserving these vital ecological guardians.

Sarma likened the birds' return to the freedom of Jatayu from the Ramayana, underlining the dedicated efforts to revive these essential birds in the wild.