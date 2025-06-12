Middle East Tensions Delay U.S. General's Testimony

The planned testimony of General Michael "Erik" Kurilla, head of U.S. Central Command, before U.S. lawmakers has been postponed amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

The testimony was originally scheduled for the Senate Armed Services Committee, a critical platform for discussing security concerns and military strategies.

U.S. officials have not provided further details, and U.S. Central Command has yet to issue a formal comment on the postponement, leaving the reasons for the delay largely speculative.