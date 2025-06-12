Middle East Tensions Delay U.S. General's Testimony
The head of U.S. Central Command, General Michael "Erik" Kurilla, has postponed his scheduled testimony before U.S. lawmakers due to ongoing tensions in the Middle East. His testimony, initially set for the Senate Armed Services Committee, has been delayed without immediate comment from U.S. Central Command.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-06-2025 01:51 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 01:51 IST
- Country:
- United States
The planned testimony of General Michael "Erik" Kurilla, head of U.S. Central Command, before U.S. lawmakers has been postponed amid rising tensions in the Middle East.
The testimony was originally scheduled for the Senate Armed Services Committee, a critical platform for discussing security concerns and military strategies.
U.S. officials have not provided further details, and U.S. Central Command has yet to issue a formal comment on the postponement, leaving the reasons for the delay largely speculative.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Global Markets Rally Amid Easing US-Europe Tensions and Tech Earnings Optimism
Calm Amid Tensions: China Stocks Steady Despite U.S. Trade Talks
Himachal Pradesh: Tensions Rise Over Vimal Negi Death Investigation
Iran Executes Alleged Mossad Spy Amid Ongoing Tensions
Highlights in Sports: From Tennis Tensions to Baseball Bliss