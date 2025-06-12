Heightened Tensions Prompt Partial Evacuation of U.S. Embassy in Iraq

The United States is set to partially evacuate its embassy in Iraq due to security threats, as reported by multiple U.S. and Iraqi sources. The State Department's decision, following a routine review of American personnel abroad, permits voluntary departures from Bahrain and Kuwait amidst rising regional tensions.

This move occurs amid an 18-month-long conflict in Gaza that raises fears of broader clashes involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran. As oil prices react, the White House confirms U.S. President Donald Trump's awareness of the situation. The State Department aims for a commercial evacuation but maintains military readiness if needed.

Amid ongoing nuclear negotiations, threats of military response underscore the volatile environment. Iran warns of retaliation against U.S. bases if provoked, while the U.S. allies remain watchful. Key strategic maritime routes also face increased military activity, prompting advisories for caution.