Left Menu

Speeding Car Incident Injures Three Security Personnel in Patna

Three security personnel were injured in an accident in Patna when a speeding car collided with their vehicle during routine checks. The incident occurred on Atal Path, involving a Sub-Inspector, an Assistant Sub-Inspector, and a woman constable. Police have apprehended two passengers from the offending vehicle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 12-06-2025 04:20 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 04:20 IST
Speeding Car Incident Injures Three Security Personnel in Patna
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three security personnel suffered injuries in Patna due to a high-speed car accident, officials reported on Thursday. The incident took place during vehicle inspections on Atal Path near Srikrishna Puri.

A Sub-Inspector, an Assistant Sub-Inspector, and a female constable were hurt in the crash, which unfolded in the early hours between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The accident occurred when a speeding car collided with another car under check, as informed by Senior Superintendent of Police Awkash Kumar.

The injured personnel were rushed to a nearby hospital and are currently in stable condition. Meanwhile, police have detained two passengers from the vehicle responsible, although the driver managed to escape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

 Italy
2
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
3
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
4
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025