Speeding Car Incident Injures Three Security Personnel in Patna

Three security personnel suffered injuries in Patna due to a high-speed car accident, officials reported on Thursday. The incident took place during vehicle inspections on Atal Path near Srikrishna Puri.

A Sub-Inspector, an Assistant Sub-Inspector, and a female constable were hurt in the crash, which unfolded in the early hours between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The accident occurred when a speeding car collided with another car under check, as informed by Senior Superintendent of Police Awkash Kumar.

The injured personnel were rushed to a nearby hospital and are currently in stable condition. Meanwhile, police have detained two passengers from the vehicle responsible, although the driver managed to escape.

(With inputs from agencies.)