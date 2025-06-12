Guest House Horror: Four Arrested for Sexual Assault of Minors in Goa

Authorities in North Goa have detained four individuals, including the proprietor and manager of a guest house, following the alleged rape of three minors.

The girls, aged between 11 to 15 years, were reportedly assaulted by two men at a Calangute guest house, with police taking swift action upon their parents' reports of them going missing.

Law enforcement has indicated potential license cancellations for establishments not adhering to parental consent laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)