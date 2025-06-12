Left Menu

Guest House Horror: Four Arrested for Sexual Assault of Minors in Goa

In North Goa, police have arrested four individuals, including a guest house owner and manager, after three minor girls were allegedly raped by two men. The arrests were made for accommodating the minors without parental consent, violating laws and contributing to the crime. All accused face serious charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 12-06-2025 09:32 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 09:32 IST
Authorities in North Goa have detained four individuals, including the proprietor and manager of a guest house, following the alleged rape of three minors.

The girls, aged between 11 to 15 years, were reportedly assaulted by two men at a Calangute guest house, with police taking swift action upon their parents' reports of them going missing.

Law enforcement has indicated potential license cancellations for establishments not adhering to parental consent laws.

