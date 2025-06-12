Senior Iranian Official Dismisses Threat Amid U.S. Dependents' Departure

A senior Iranian security official addressed growing regional concerns on Thursday, emphasizing that the departure of U.S. military dependents does not signify a looming threat. Speaking to Iran's Press TV, the official sought to assuage fears of an impending escalation triggered by the evacuation of non-essential personnel.

The comments came in response to speculations about the implications of the U.S. decision to relieve its military service members' dependents from duty in the region. The move had raised alarms about possible heightening tensions or military action.

The Iranian official's assurance aims to provide a sense of stability amid uncertain geopolitical dynamics, underscoring Iran's position on regional security matters and dismissing the notion of an imminent threat.

